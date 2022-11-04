Medicare Insurance Association Plans Launch of Facebook Initiative For Agents

Over half of Baby Bookers currently utilize Facebook as a source for financial information according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Facebook is the primary social media platform used by seniors when it comes to financial-related matters," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. A recent study reported that 53% of Baby Boomers between ages 58 and 75 use Facebook for financial information. The number has doubled in the past 3 years.

To support agents marketing Medicare insurance solutions, Slome announced planned interest in creating Facebook-specific generic social media campaigns that would be provided to agents.

"Agents need to use every possible tool in the arsenal to compete with the hundreds of millions being spent by major players on television and clickbait advertising," Slome acknowledges. "We are initially looking to hear from those having success who would like to work with the Association to use our brand to build upon what they are already doing."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org) advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.

To connect with Slome to be part of the initial campaign, go to Medicare insurance experts at https://www.medicaresupp.org/experts-medicare-insurance/ or call 818-597-3227. To find local Medicare insurance brokers near me visit the Association's website to access the free national online directory.