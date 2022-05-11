Medicare Insurance Association Offers Final Conference Registration Discount

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has announced a final discount for individuals looking to register for Medicarians 2022, the national Medicare insurance industry conference.

"This has been the largest industry event for the Medicare Supplement insurance industry and the expansion of the 2022 event is set to make it bigger, better and more relevant for attendees," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. The conference takes place starting June 6 and ends June 8 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Conference registration is currently $995 according to Slome. "We are very pleased that the new organizers have allowed us to promote a $200 discount for new registrants," he adds.

Information on the conference as well as the private link to access the registration discount can be accessed via the Association's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-insurance-conference-2022/ .

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org.