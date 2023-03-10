Medicare Insurance Association Offers Discount For Find A Local Agent Directory Listings

A once-a-year discount for agents seeking Medicare insurance leads has been announced by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Consumers accessing the Association's online directory seeking local Medicare insurance agents is growing," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. Website traffic has increased 75 percent from January 1, 2023 according to Google Analytics assessment. The organization reported record website traffic for 2022 with most consumers accessing the agent directory finder.

"Seniors are seeking independent Medicare insurance professionals who can help them understand the pros and cons of the different Medicare options," Slome acknowledges. "It's overwhelming to thing that one could have 40 different Medicare Advantage options, 20 different Medigap options and a slew of Medicare drug plans to evaluate and pick from."

To support seniors seeking information, the Association makes available the leading national online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. "Every day, several hundred consumers access the directory searching for Medicare agents in their area," Slome notes. "It's a big country and there are certain regions where we need more available agents."

The organization is offering a 10 percent discount for agents who add their listing on or before May 10. The offer is good on a 1-year listing and can be secured by entering the Referral Code leads2023 during Step 2 of the online sign-up process.

To learn more and read testimonials shared by currently listed Medicare agents, go to https://medicaresupp.org/sell-medicare-insurance/medicare-insurance-agent-directory/ or visit www.medicaresupp.org/leads/.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.