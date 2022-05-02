Medicare Insurance Association Offers $350 Discount For June Conference

Monday, May 2, 2022

A special $350 discount is being offered by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance for those interested in attending Medicarians 2022, the national Medicare insurance industry conference.

The conference takes place June 7-8, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

"This annual event brings together a cross section of industry leaders who focus on Medicare insurance and increasingly on other senior products favored by Medicare plan participants," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "It's an incredible opportunity to network with the industry's experts and movers and shakers."

The Association is making available a special discounted registration that saves some $350 off the $995 regular registration cost. Slome notes that the discount is available for a limited time at the discretion of the conference organizers.

Learn more and access the special registration link at https://www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-insurance-conference-2022/.

