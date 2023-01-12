Medicare Insurance Association Intros First 2023 Agent Tools

The first round in a series of generic 2023 marketing tools for Medicare insurance agents and brokers has been released by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Medicare insurance is now truly a David versus Goliath story with local agents the David in the story," says Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "How are you going to compete with the millions of dollars and celebrity spokespeople being used to generate Medicare insurance leads?"

The Medicare marketing guru advises agents that the formula for success is being seen as the local Medicare insurance professional. "Make consumers understand that Medicare is a national program but that plan options are local," Slome advises. "When you demonstrate that, it becomes more obvious that a local professional can help them more than an anonymous voice on the other end of the phone or screen."

The Association director has stated his committed to educating more consumers about the importance and value of finding local Medicare insurance agents. The organization just released a series of exclusive 2023 banners that will be provided to agents listed on the organization's national directory.

"We know more consumers are looking for local Medicare agents because directory website traffic increased significantly in 2022," Slome reports. "Consumers are using the directory to find agents selling Medicare Advantage, Medigap and drug plan options."

"Throughout 2023 we will continue to make available marketing tools that support independent Medicare agents seeking to build their business," Slome adds. "People react to celebrity spokespeople but I believe they'll respond better to meaningful information that provides real value."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.