Medicare Insurance Association Extends Agent Directory Discount Offer

The discount for agents to be listed on the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance online directory has been extended for 10 days.

"This is the final chance for agents to take advantage of the 20 percent savings offer," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "Going forward this large of a discount will not be offered by the Association."

The online directory connects consumers seeking local Medicare insurance agents. "Traffic to the Association's website increased nearly 40 percent in 2021," Slome explains. "The vast majority of visitors are consumers seeking information and many are looking for a local agent to provide plan options and prices."

To learn more about the directory, visit www.medicaresupp.org/agent-center/medicare-supplement-agent-directory/ where one can read testimonials from real agents who are listed on the directory.

Insurance agents are invited to take advantage of the special 20 percent offer that ends February 7. Simply enter the Referral Code 'lastchance' during Step 2 of the listing process.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports Medicare insurance agents and brokers who market Medicare insurance solutions.