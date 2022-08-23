Medicare Insurance Agents In Houston Promoted By Association

Medicare insurance agents across Harris County which includes Houston are being promoted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Harris County is the third largest county in the United States and has a large population of Medicare eligible residents," says Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "We want to help seniors have the best access to information regarding their Medicare plan options."

While Medicare is a national program, Slome notes that Medicare options are local. "Seniors in Harris County have some 62 different Medicare Advantage plans available," Slome adds. "That would be complex enough but there are also 10 different Medicare Supplement plan options and 20 different insurance companies offering them."

"Companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television ads encouraging seniors to call for information," Slome explains. "It is important for seniors to understand how to find the best coverage for their individual needs and budget."

The Association recommends that individuals speak to at least one Houston Medicare insurance agent. "A Medicare agent in Houston or other Harris County areas is often going to be your best resource to ask about local options," Slome suggests. The organization makes available a free online directory listing Houston Medicare insurance agents.

Established in 1998, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare solutions.