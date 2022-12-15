Medicare Information Center Launched By Association

An online center designed to provide seniors with the most relevant Medicare information was launched today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"There's so much Medicare material scattered across the Internet that our plan is to have one place where seniors can find the most current and relevant information," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization.

The Association's Medicare Information Center will serve as a resource for general Medicare information. In addition, the latest posts pertaining to Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and prescription drug plans will be included.

"Medicare is one of the most complicated programs with new information and changes occurring almost daily," Slome notes. "Consumer inquiries to our organization are increasing which told me there was a definite need for information that can be readily available to the millions of Americans covered by the Medicare program."

Seniors are using the Internet to find the information they need to make educated decisions, Slome adds. "The new Medicare Information Center dovetails with the Association's free resource that enables individuals to find local Medicare insurance agents in their specific Zip Code," the Medicare insurance expert noted.

To access the Association's new Information center, go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/information or visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website. AAMSI advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.