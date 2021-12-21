Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Cover In-Home Support Reports AAMSI

An increasing number of Medicare Advantage health plans are offering in-home service benefits according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"There is clearly a shift taking place that impacts both long-term care and Medicare insurance," declares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. Slome also heads the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

In-home support services is gaining popularity as an added benefit. "These benefits aid individuals with disabilities and medical conditions," Slome explains. "It used to be relatively true that Medicare didn't cover long-term care needs," Slome admits. "That is no longer a universal given. Given the change we suggest insurance professionals learn about the limits of any coverage if available."

According to the Association director, some 719 Medicare Advantage (MA) plans will be offering in-home support services in 2022. "That represents an increase from 429 plans in 2021 and 223 plans in 2020," Slome reports. "That is still less that 20 percent of the 3,800 available MA plans. That said, none of the other non-medical supplemental benefits offered within a MA plan have shown such substantial growth."

Of the 429 Medicare Advantage plans including in-home service benefits during last year, the vast majority limited services to a maximum number of hours per year. "In 2021, 39 percent limited services to between 24 and 60 hours a year," Slome shared. "Another 11 percent limited covered services to 24 hours annually or less. That's basically 3 hours of care for one week."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocate for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare and long-term care insurance solutions. For more information, visit the organization's websites at www.medicaresupp.org or www.aaltci.org.