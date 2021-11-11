Medicare Advantage Enrollment's Top Zip Codes Reported

The top areas where Americans are enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans was reported today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare's Open Enrollment is when agents work their hardest targeting prospects," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "The information can help those looking to most effectively target prospects."

Open Enrollment is the opportunity for seniors to review their MA plan to see if they can get better coverage for the coming year.

According to the Association, three of the largest areas for Medicare Advantage enrollment were located in Florida. Two were located in California.

"Medicare Advantage plans have historically been more successful in larger metro areas," Slome explains. The organization worked with CSG Actuarial to prepare the report. Access the Medicare Advantage enrollment data at www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-advantage-enrollment-10-largest-regions/.

December 7 is the final day to make changes under Medicare Open Enrollment. "Don't wait until the final days if you hope to speak to a human being for assistance," Slome advises. "Millions of seniors have Medicare Advantage and stand alone Medicare drug plans. Waiting until the end of Open Enrollment is just not a smart strategy."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates and provides information for seniors on Medicare. AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local independent Medicare insurance agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.