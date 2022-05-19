Medicare Advantage Concerns Explored In New Association Video

A new video from the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance shares relevant data about the growth and financial concerns surrounding Medicare Advantage plans.

"Millions of Americans are enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans due in part I suspect to the overwhelming number of television ads touting all sorts of free benefits," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Our concern is that consumers have a full picture of the pros and cons of various Medicare options because there are always two sides to every story."

The Association-produced video shares some of the latest information about the growing cost to Medicare of Medicare Advantage plans. "Between 2011 and 2021 Medicare payments to Medicare Advantage plans have grown from $124 bullion to $370 billion." A projection from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the amount will rise to $801 billion by 2030.

"By the time one reached Medicare eligibility you've come to realize there's no such thing as a free lunch," Slome says. "Medicare allows people to change programs but not every change is possible and that's why we believe in as much awareness and consumer education as possible," Slome adds. The latest video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/UlcRDgKGo2E.

