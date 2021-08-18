Medicare AEP Marketing Kit Offered By Medicare Supplement Insurance Association

A new marketing tool from the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance will support insurance agents seeking leads during the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment.

"Medicare's annual enrollment period begins October 15 and is the most competitive time of the year for Medicare leads," says Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "How can an independent Medicare agent compete with the tens of millions of dollars that will be spent by insurers and call centers on television and direct mail?"

To support insurance professionals, the organization unveiled its 2021 Medicare AEP Publicity Toolkit. The kit consists of professionally prepared fill-in-the-blanks press releases as well as other material to help agents generate articles in their local newspapers and on local radio stations.

"You can't outspend the national entities who will flood cable television with ads during AEP, but you can be seen as the local professional with knowledge of what's available in your area," Slome explains. "Getting an article in your local community newspaper can be the best lead generation you'll do and there's no cost beyond a little effort."

An award-winning public relations professional, Slome notes that too few insurance agents utilize publicity to build their business. "It's an overlooked opportunity and we are pleased to help the agents listed on the Association's online directory of local Medicare insurance agents."

The kit was made available at no charge to agents listed on the directory. Non-listed agents can purchase the kit for $150.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.