Media Magnet Jill Lublin Serves Hundreds of Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday with Essential Publicity and Networking

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Small businesses don't have the resources or the time to focus on publicity and visibility the way they should. That's why Jill Lublin, 4-time bestselling author of "Guerilla Publicity," is dedicating this Small Business Saturday to helping her fellow small businesses get the attention they deserve. She's opening the vault to all of her bestselling publications and an in-depth Publicity Masterclass Training to equip as many small business owners as possible with the tools to get noticed and grow their businesses.





"Too many business owners struggle to get the visibility they need, especially in today's fast-paced market," says Jill. "Small Business Saturday marks the perfect moment to support and emphasize the importance of publicity for rapid business growth. While small businesses are in the spotlight, I want to make sure they know how to stay there!"





Jill's training consists of a variety of straightforward solutions for small businesses looking to boost their visibility and impact:





1. Mastering Your Message: Clear, concise messaging is the key to capturing attention. Know your story, understand what makes you unique, and share it confidently.



2. Start Local to Grow National: There are more opportunities than ever to build relationships on a local level, whether it's your community newspaper, radio, or online outlets. They need content and you're newsworthy! Momentum will help you build up steam faster than you can imagine.



3. Work Your Network to Find New Opportunities: Business success comes down to who you know. You never know who has connections or resources in your network until you ask. Authentic connections in business lead to strong opportunities for publicity. Your connections will often do the work for you.





About Jill Lublin



Jill Lublin is a 25+ year Media Magnet. She is a world-renowned publicity expert, international speaker and 4x Best Selling author. Jill has made thousands of stage appearances alongside celebrities such as Tony Robbins, Barbara Corcoran and Jack Canfield, to name a few. She has worked with over 100,000 clients implementing her signature formula for getting media attention, creating next-level visibility in the marketplace that results in boosted sales. These lead and profit generating formulas are included in her signature program, the Media Mastery Intensive and her monthly Kindness Circles.





Links



Jill's Small Business Saturday Special - https://jilllublin.com/special



LinkedIn: https://Linkedin.com/in/jilllublin



Twitter: https://twitter.com/JillLublin



Instagram: https://instagram.com/jilllublin



Facebook: http://facebook.com/jilllublin



Facebook business page: http://facebook.com/jilllublinpublicity



Contact Information



For more information, please contact:



Email: info@jilllublin.com



Website: www.jilllublin.com/special