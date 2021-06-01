Maximum Medicare Advantage Commission Payments Increase For 2022

The amount an insurance agent can earn selling a Medicare Advantage of prescription drug plan will increase according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The maximum amount increased by around 6.4% for a Medicare Advantage plan and 7.4 percent for a prescription drug plan sale," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization focuses on helping insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance products.

"The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid issue new levels each year," Slome notes. "They generally are level across the country although a few states like California, Connecticut New Jersey and Pennsylvania have slightly different amounts."

According to AAMSI, the 2022 maximum first year commission that and agent or broker can earn when selling a Medicare Advantage plan in most states is $573. That is an increase over the 2021 amount of $539.

For a prescription drug plan sale, the maximum is $87 a 7.4 percent increase over the 2021 amount. "These are the maximum amounts and don't mean that every insurer will pay this," Slome explains. "A knowledgeable Medicare general agency will usually be able to share the relevant information." Find 2022 Medicare Advantage commissions information here.

