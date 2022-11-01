Mastodons & Meditation: 1 Astrologer + 3 Celeb Chefs = Fun Podcast

Take 1 astrologer, add 3 celeb chefs, mix freely. Result: 87 minutes nonstop podcast laughter (and some serious astro insights).

Celebrity food expert Chef Plum recently welcomed Astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike to join him and his chef pals, Jeff and Dan, on their weekly Plum Luv Foods show.

Chefs Love Astrology!

Did you know: celebrity Chef Plum and his chef pals LOVE astrology?

"We had an amazing time," Astrologer Anne said. "These chefs are really, REALLY into astrology," she explalned. "We delved deep (perfect for Scorpio time right now!), and along the way, we had a "cosmically comical" time.

Mastodons And Meditation

And yes, mastodons actually did come up, along with meditation and plenty of tips and detailed information about astrology.

"We talked about the history of astrology, which goes way back in time, before recorded history," Astrolger Anne noted. "So of course dinosaurs did come up!"

This comical foursome also discussed major astro topics including Mercury retrograde, zodiac signs, houses, and how the signs get along.

Find Out More, Get 87 Minutes Of Laughter

You can find out more now and enjoy 87 minutes of nonstop laughs (and some deep astro truths) in this No. 1 culinary comedy talkshow.

Check out the podcast at:

https://astrologeranne.com/70271/astrologer-anne-chef-plum-plum-luv-foods-podcast-all-about-astrology/

It's a "cosmically comical" good time - hear it now!

How To Hear The Podcast Now

You can hear the podcast immediately on Astrologer Anne's website at: https://astrologeranne.com/70271/astrologer-anne-chef-plum-plum-luv-foods-podcast-all-about-astrology/

It's also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spreaker, YouTube, and all other major podcast platforms. Links are available on the Astrologer Anne website.