Marvel Files 34 New Trademark Applications for Its Phase 4, 5, and 6 Slate of Movies

In a series of tweets today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis announced that Marvel Characters, Inc. has filed 34 new trademark applications for its Phases 4, 5, and 6 movies and tv shows. The movie and tv shows are:
- Captain America: New World Order
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
- Avengers: Secret Wars
- Thunderbolts
The applications were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 22, 2022, and cover a variety of consumer goods, including:
• Toys + Games
• Clothing, footwear
• Housewares
• Multimedia
Marvel recently announced its Phase 4, 5, and 6 slate of movies and TV shows at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.
"Marvel's recent announcement of its upcoming titles makes these trademark filings particularly important to avoid trademark disputes like those seen by the Washington Football Team when it attempted to rebrand," Mr. Kondoudis opined.
"These trademark filings are the next logical step to protecting this incredibly valuable IP," Mr. Kondoudis noted.
Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks entertainment-related trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent Marvel Characters, Inc.
