Marilyn L. Redmond Stands as a Guiding Light

The article is found on "The National Digest"

https://thenationaldigest.com/a-counselor-medium-spiritual-minister-and-author-stands-as-a-guiding-light-marilyn-redmond/

Marilyn Redmond, a counselor, medium, spiritual minister, and author, stands as a guiding light for those seeking hope and healing. From enduring a life shadowed by trauma to becoming a source of wisdom and inspiration, her story illustrates the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of inner transformation.

Raised in a tumultuous environment marked by domestic violence, mental illness, and abuse, Marilyn's childhood was a maze of confusion and instability. Even while attending church, she grappled with a disconnect between messages of peace and the chaos at home. This duality left her feeling isolated and disillusioned.

Her struggles extended into adulthood, marrying into a relationship that mirrored her painful upbringing. Facing abuse and despair, She found herself trapped in a cycle of toxicity, even attempting suicide to escape. Seeking help through psychiatry initially led to medication dependence, creating another layer of difficulty.

However, Marilyn's turning point arrived during her time in a treatment facility. There, she discovered a spiritual path that emphasized looking inward rather than seeking external validation. This newfound perspective empowered her to address her pain and reconnect with the love and light within herself.

Marilyn's healing inspired her to help others, leading to the creation of her practice, Angelica's Gifts, in 1995. Through counseling, writing, and speaking engagements, She aids individuals in overcoming life's challenges, from addiction to domestic violence, by sharing the tools and insights that transformed her own life. Her written works focus on healing, spirituality, and self-discovery. Her wide array of books addresses topics like overcoming trauma, shifting perspectives, and achieving inner peace. Each book serves as a practical resource for anyone seeking personal transformation, making Marilyn's life experiences accessible to readers worldwide.Her years of experience have enabled her to guide clients through substantial transformations.

Marilyn employs a broad spectrum of healing modalities, including regression therapy, holistic counseling, and flower essences. Her methods focus on clearing negative energy and reconnecting clients with their inner essence.Marilyn also incorporates visual exercises like her "inside castle" meditation, which helps clients visualize cleaning out negative energy and rediscovering inner treasures like self-worth and confidence.

Her work as a medium offers her clients comfort and closure by connecting with loved ones who have passed. This ability, discovered after her aunt's suicide, has made Marilyn a bridge between the physical and spiritual realms, helping to heal emotional wounds. Her gift not only provides answers but also fosters trust and reassurance among her clients.

Through her lectures and writings, Marilyn aims to open minds and inspire change. By encouraging others to reflect inward and take responsibility for their own growth, she fosters understanding and empowerment. Marilyn Redmond's life embodies hope, resilience, and transformation. From surviving adversity to guiding others toward their own light, she continues to make an indelible impact on countless lives.

Through her work as an author, counselor, and medium, Marilyn's message is clear—it's never too late to heal and live authentically. Her story is a testament to the power of inner transformation and the infinite potential of the human spirit.

The article is found on "The National Digest" magazine at:

https://thenationaldigest.com/a-counselor-medium-spiritual-minister-and-author-stands-as-a-guiding-light-marilyn-redmond/

Website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

Books: at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Rev.+Marilyn+L.+Redmond&i=digital-text&crid=8MUSPYY42KU8&sprefix=rev.+marilyn+l.+redmond%2Cdigital-text%2C156&ref=nb_sb_noss

200 Videos: at www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./

Latest Video Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqtkHLyEKfw&t=92s