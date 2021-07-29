Manufacturing Expert, Lisa Anderson, Advises Mid-Year Supply Chain Review

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert, Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., advises manufacturers and distributors to take a 360° mid-year review of their supply chains. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

"The last 16 months have been a roller coaster of change for manufacturers and distributors. We have seen what happens when demand drops like a rocket and supply outpaces demand. And, we have seen when demand outstrips supply and manufacturers are caught without sufficient resources. We have also seen how changes in demand can affect customer service, lead times, inventory levels, working capital and profits. Yet, companies that have aggressively and innovatively responded to changes in customer needs have realized significant results. The recent high levels of turbulence prove that it is never a good time to consider that your supply chain is in auto-pilot," commented Ms. Anderson.

The end-to-end supply chain is complex, with many moving parts. From the suppliers' suppliers to the end consumer, a lot goes into providing the right product at the right price, having it in the right place, and meeting needs at the right time. "Staying on top of your supply chain requires much more than simply managing suppliers, logistics and inventory. It requires thinking strategically and tactically while having strong relationships and ongoing communication with your suppliers and customers. Attention to every detail and intuitive, timely decision-making is critical to keeping the supply chain optimized," she said. Ms. Anderson suggests eight areas/considerations to evaluate in a mid-year supply chain review:

Process to capture demand volatility and better predict sales Proactive process to align capacity SIOP process (Sales, Inventory, Operations Process) Supply Chain professionals to support the supply chain Supply Chain disruptions and remedies Recent evaluation/review of sourcing and supply chain network Risk in your supply chain Recent evaluations/review of technology plans and roadmap

"The supply chain is the heartbeat of every company. Ensuring its strength and resilience is essential to success," she said.