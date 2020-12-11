Majority of Medicare Insurance Agents Worked Long Days And Weekends Post-AEP Survey Finds

During the just concluded Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) a significant percentage of insurance agents worked long days and weekends reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Agents worked long days and most worked weekends," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The organization polled nearly 1,000 Medicare Supplement insurance agents listed on the organization's online directory. "Almost two-thirds (65 percent) worked nine or more hours each day and 60 percent worked most weekends during AEP which ran from October 15 and ended December 7th."

According to the survey respondents, 40 percent sold over the phone or Internet for the first time. "Covid-19 has definitely changed how people are working," Slome notes. "We suspect many agents will find this a preferable way to conduct business going forward."

Nearly half (47.5 percent) of survey respondents reported spending about the same amount of time during AEP with their individual Medicare insurance clients and prospects. "Medicare and prescription drug plan comparisons seem to be getting more complicated reflected by the fact that 41.25 percent of agents indicated they spent more time with each client compared to AEP 2019," Slome adds.

Looking ahead, some 68.75 percent expect to work less in the first quarter of 2021. Only a small minority (3.75 percent) plan to take off the first quarter.

The Association makes available the only free online directory where consumers can find and connect directly with local Medicare insurance agents. To access the directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.

