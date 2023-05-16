Major General Kirk Vollmecke, US Army (Retired), Rejoins MicroTech as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

MicroTech is pleased to announce that Major General Kirk Vollmecke, US Army (Retired), has rejoined MicroTech as their Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for helping MicroTech grow as a leading Small, Minority Owned, Federal Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by winning some of the biggest and most sought-after IT, network, telecommunications, and technology contracts in the Federal Government.

MG (R) Vollmecke brings a wealth of experience back to MicroTech as a former Program Executive Officer specializing in Aerospace and Defense acquisition, business, and procurement management with over 28 years of proven executive leadership, acquisition life-cycle management, versatility, and product delivery results. Kirk has extensive experience cultivating key partnerships and relationships across DoD, industry, and Congress. He possesses in-depth expertise in systems acquisition, supplier management, manufacturing, acquisition logistics, contract administration, security assistance, and procurement management, as well as executive experience leading diverse acquisition international and cross-functional teams to drive results and exceed performance goals consistently.

"Kirk had an amazing career with the United States Army," stated MicroTech President and CEO, Tony Jimenez. "As a retired Military Officer and Major General, he brings all his knowledge and experience to lead MicroTech's operations as our company continues to grow and expand operations as an industry leader."

MG (R) Vollmecke graduated from Centre College of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management and English. He has a Master of Science in Management from the Naval Postgraduate School with a concentration in Systems Management and Acquisition. In addition, MG(R) Vollmecke has a Master of Science in Defense Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Kirk is a Certified Professional Contract Manager (CPCM) and a member of the National Contract Management Association as well as the Program Management Institute. Kirk has completed the Executive Program Manager course as well as being DOD Level 3 certified in the Program and Contract Management fields.