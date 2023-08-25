“Magic and Business” Virtual Seminar: Oct. 7th and 9th

Friday, August 25, 2023

Special "Magic in Business" Virtual Workshop—October 7th and 9th

Here is a special invitation to a virtual workshop David is helping to lead called "Creating Magic in Business" on October 7th and 8th at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT, and also of VOD when you wish to review the sessions.

This is just the right time for businesses and business leaders to re-think and re-boot their 2023 plans . . . and to re-energize for 2024. Below are details and we hope you can join David, the great Tobias Beckwith, along with special guest co-author and teacher John McLaughlin.

IGNITE INNOVATION: UNLEASH THE MAGIC OF BUSINESS

This special virtual workshop will be a transformative experience that intertwines the realms of magic and business.

Join us for two captivating sessions on October 7th and 8th. Led by renowned consultants, authors and magicians David Morey and Tobias Beckwith, alongside special guest John McLaughlin, this workshop empowers business leaders to reboot their businesses and reimagine their paths forward.

Discover the unexpected parallels between magicians and business—powerful strategic principles and tactical lessons. In these three sessions, we'll focus on:

• Rebooting Strategy: Resetting your business and life, using magicians' secrets amidst these uniquely fast-changing and hyper-challenging times.

• Creating Business Magic: Embracing strategies from esteemed authors Eugene Burger, John McLaughlin, David Morey, and Tobias Beckwith to elevate both your magic and business.

• Formulating Your "3x5 Card": Crafting your unique "core message" to expressing what sets you apart—and makes you different, special and better within a competitive set.

Bolstering Channels: Mastering communication in person, on Zoom, and beyond, leveraging currently available tools and techniques to enhance speeches, keynotes, and video presentations.

• Driving Action: Unleashing "magic tricks" for critical momentum and business success.





At the Magic in Business Conference, we'll merge marketing and innovation, leveraging the enchanting synergy between magic and business. This will be led by David Morey and Tobias Beckwith, based on the transformative books Creating Business Magic and The Wizard's Way . . . along with special guest teacher John McLaughlin.

Enhance your innovation, creativity, problem-solving, and out-of-the-box thinking. Embrace the art of leading change, thinking differently, and playing offense.

And unleash your magic and embark on an extraordinary journey of business mastery.





www.InsurgentStrategyTraining.com