MORTON'S TOE EXPERT Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Graduation

Fifty years ago on June 4th, 1975, at a ceremony held at Carnegie Hall, Dr. Burton Schuler, graduated from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. Since that time, he has been in private practice and has treated approximately 50,000 patients . But more important, he has dedicated his career to spreading the word and writing about the importance of a medical condition known as Morton's toe.

Since 2009, his book about the Morton's Toe, Why You Really Hurt It All Starts in the Foot , which is now in its 4th printing has sold thousands of copies around the world and has helped thousands of people get of not only their foot pains, buts pain throughout the whole body. .

In celebration of his 50 years in practice, Dr. Schuler has decided to stop selling Why You Really Hurt It All Starts in the Foot , to the public, and from this day forward will give it away for free. Schuler is doing this to help people learn about the Morton Toe, so that they can get out of their pain with a simple $ 2.00 pad.

By going to WWW.WHYYOURREALLYHURT.COM you can download the 264 page pdf for free, that is still selling on Amazon