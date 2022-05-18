META (Facebook) Files New Trademark Applications for Crypto and Financial Products

In a tweet earlier today, metaverse trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook) has filed five new trademark applications for META PAY. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 13, 2022, and signal the company's plans to expand into many crypto and virtual products and services, including:

• Blockchain software

• Virtual currency exchanges

• Financial + currency trading

• Managing and validating crypto transactions

• Digital, crypto, and virtual currencies

These new applications follow prior filings by Meta Platforms, Inc. to trademark its new logo for similar services.

"These filings further reflect the company's strategy for moving into the metaverse. Meta clearly has significant plans for the virtual economy that will drive it," Mr. Kondoudis said.

"Meta's latest trademark filings will surely be of interest to participants in the financial sector and beyond," Mr. Kondoudis opined.

"We expect the number of trademark filings for crypto and virtual financial services from the social media sector to increase as these companies plan to position themselves for the financial side of the metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis said.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent Meta Platforms, Inc.

Links to the applications at the USPTO: