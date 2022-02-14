MAYBELLINE is coming to the Metaverse

L'Oreal is bringing its cosmetics brands into the Metaverse. In a tweet earlier today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that L'Oreal USA Creative, Inc. has filed a new application to trademark MAYBELLINE for a variety of virtual products and services, including:

• Digital media, namely, collectibles, art, tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

• Downloadable mobile application software for providing access to digital electronic content and experiences pertaining to cosmetics, makeup preparations, cosmetic brushes, and makeup brushes in a virtual environment including a metaverse, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, extended reality, or a combination thereof via an internet portal or other communication network

• Retail store services and online store services in relation to virtual goods, namely, cosmetics, makeup preparations, cosmetic brushes, and makeup brushes

• Creating an online community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds

Interestingly, this new trademark application is just the latest in a series of new Metaverse trademark filings by the cosmetics giant. L'Oreal has also recently filed applications to trademark its Kiehl's, CeraVe, and Dermablend brands for the Metaverse.

"L'Oreal is clearly preparing their trademarks for the new era of the Metaverse and that it has decided to be proactive by ensuring protections before moving into the Metaverse." Mr. Kondoudis says.