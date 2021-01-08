Lunar 'Rest Stop' Jan. 9 - Time To Reflect After Shocking Events

2021's start plunged us into sudden, shocking change. We need a "rest stop," time to reflect. We'll get both starting Jan. 9.

2021's start has put us in the thick of sudden, shocking change as we work to birth a new era.

We could all use a "rest stop," and fortunately we'll get one this weekend.

Balsamic Moon Phase To The Rescue

The balsamic Moon phase is "perhaps the least known of the Moon's eight distinct phases each month, yet it's potentially the most important for balancing modern life's often hectic pace," said Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike.

Her latest article about the balsamic Moon phase and what knowing about it can do for you is at https://astrologeranne.com/69461/2021-balsamic-moon-phase-dates-and-times/.

The balsamic Moon phase arrives at the tail end of the monthly lunar cycle. After the Moon is full, it appears to shrink over several days to a silver crescent before disappearing entirely at the dark of the Moon before the new Moon arrives. The balsamic Moon is that final portion of the lunar cycle. It lasts about three and a half days.

Take It Easy

"This phase is the opposite of the new Moon because it's best for slowing down, stopping, and resting," Nordhaus-Bike said. "It's the time to give yourself a monthly break from outward striving and simply be, as much as possible."

During the balsamic Moon, "accept the need to stop pushing and go with the flow," she added. "Also, spend time meditating, journaling, and getting extra rest. The balsamic Moon phase's energies encourage us to become calm and tranquil as we reflect on the past lunar month, finish up last tasks for projects started at the prior new Moon, and prepare to receive a new burst of energy and enthusiasm once the balsamic Moon period concludes."

Balsamic Moon Phase Dates 2021

Nordhaus-Bike's discussion of the balsamic Moon also lists the dates—and exact times— for every balsamic period of 2021. The first balsamic phase of 2021 runs from Jan. 9 through 12. Get the times for this first balsamic Moon period plus all the other 2021 balsamic Moon dates and times at https://astrologeranne.com/69461/2021-balsamic-moon-phase-dates-and-times/.

You'll Be Rested, Ready To Rev Up Afterward

"Keep in mind that the end of the balsamic Moon phase each month is the start of the new Moon phase," Nordhaus-Bike said. "If you manage the balsamic periods well, you'll be rested and ready for the upswing in energy and activity that comes naturally at the time of the new Moon."