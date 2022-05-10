Lululemon is Coming to the Metaverse With Virtual Clothing and Exercise Classes

In a tweet earlier today, metaverse trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that lululemon athletica canada inc. has filed two new trademark applications for its name and logo. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 5, 2022, and signal the clothier's plans to expand into NFTs and Metaverse virtual products and services, including:

• NFT + crypto trading

• Metaverse retail stores

• Metaverse exercise classes

• Virtual clothing, footwear, and athletic gear

"Lululemon is a leading brand in the athletic wear sector, and the value attached to its trademarks is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These filings are the next logical step to protect them as Lululemon expands into Metaverse."

"Clearly, Lululemon sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brand for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined.

Mr. Kondoudis adds that these trademark filings "follow the trend by other participants in the exercise and athletic wear sector like Nike, Champion, and UnderAmour to begin preparations to participate in the Metaverse."

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFTs and virtual products and services from the athletic wear sector to continue for the foreseeable future as companies come to appreciate the need for brand protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis said.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent lululemon athletica canada inc.

https://www.mekiplaw.com/metaverse-trademark-attorney

Links to the applications at the USPTO