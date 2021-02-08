Love Your Home for Valentine's Day

Monday, February 8, 2021

Give the gift of love this year.

?Your home has been your best friend this past year, or has it?

?It's been there every day. It's helped you through the stress and chaos of Covid.

?This is a great opportunity to give back to your home, show it how much you love it, how much you appreciate it.

?Is there a room that you love? Would you like to feel more spoiled in it?

?Get your Home Love Consultation and find out how you can create a home that you love to live in.

?This session (in person or virtual) will assist you in seeing the potential in your home, answer your burning questions, look at your space planning problems, suggestions for changes. at the end of it, you will receive a plan with some solutions or to move forward.

?I called Kathryn during the lockdown and asked how she was doing. Her reply was, "Jeanette, I am just so happy in my home. The work you did still makes me happy and none of this really bothers me."

?Would you like to feel this happy in your home?

Until Valentine's Day

Regularly $299

?VALENTINE'S DAY SALE $249

?https://www.thecolorwhisperer.com/home-love