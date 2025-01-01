Love, Norm A Legacy of Jewish Identity and Combat Aviation Reviewed by Norm Goldman of Bookpleasures.com

Author: Norman M. Shulman

Publisher: Texas Tech University Press

ISBN-10: ‏: 168283168X

ISBN-13 : ‎ 978-1682831687

Love, Norm: A Jewish Fighter Pilot Memoir by Norman Shulman is a heartfelt tribute to the resilience of the Jewish people, who have faced prejudice throughout history. Sadly, anti-Semitism remains present today, even in academic and broader communities.

Shulman embarked on this deeply personal project to inspire and support his stepson, Greg Levenson, who joined the Air Force at 27 and struggled with loneliness during the demanding Undergraduate Pilot Training program. To strengthen Greg's connection to his Jewish identity and a legacy of perseverance, Shulman researched Jewish military history, recognizing how important it was to provide Greg with a sense of belonging and pride in a challenging environment.

For over a year, Shulman wrote 52 weekly letters to Greg, filled with stories of courage, offers of guidance, and accounts of bravery from Jewish servicemen throughout history.

These letters uplifted and inspired Greg, reminding him that he was part of a lineage of heroes who had overcome great adversity. Through these letters, Shulman became more than a supportive parent—he was Greg's confidant, cheerleader, guide, educator, and steadfast source of strength.

The book is divided into fifteen chapters, each with a distinct theme, all designed to give Greg the encouragement and perspective he needed to endure the grueling journey of becoming a pilot.

Training took a toll on Greg both physically and mentally, often leaving him wondering if he could persevere. Shulman didn't just offer words of comfort—he went further, pouring time and effort into creating letters that were both well-researched and profoundly meaningful.

Norm's letters told the stories of Jewish military heroes, many of whom were overlooked or uncelebrated because of their faith. Some were recognized for their bravery only years later.

From the valor of the Maccabees to the unsung heroes of the American Revolution, World War I, and even modern conflicts in Iraq, the letters showcased victories over adversity and a legacy of courage.

For Greg, these letters were more than just inspiration—they were a lifeline. They helped him answer questions from others, and sometimes from himself, like, "Why would a nice Jewish boy join the military?" or, "I didn't know Jews served in the military."

Each story reinforced Greg's sense of purpose and identity, connecting him to a larger history of strength and sacrifice. Week by week, the letters gave him the courage to face the next challenge, knowing he belonged to a tradition of bravery and resilience.

As Greg reflects in the book's final pages, he is deeply grateful for Norm's support. "I wouldn't have had the courage to pursue my dreams without Norm's encouragement," he says. "I wouldn't have discovered the grit and determination I have today if not for his ability to reach me when I needed it most."

Norm's letters reveal the profound influence he had on Greg's life. While the stories Norm shared might not resonate with everyone, his unique ability to understand what would inspire Greg made that year of letters unforgettable. Norm had a rare talent for finding stories that spoke directly to Greg's heart, giving him the strength and perspective he needed at just the right moments. Through these letters, Norm's care and insight not only shaped Greg's journey but also left a lasting impact that Greg will carry with him forever.

In a world overflowing with information, the book reminds us that the most powerful writing is personal. Through stories of courage and resilience, Shulman not only inspired his stepson but also preserved the legacy of unsung heroes whose bravery still resonates today. This book encourages readers to reflect on their own histories, draw strength from their roots, and pass on valuable lessons to future generations.

At a time when anti-Semitism, prejudice, and division remain a challenge, Love, Norm delivers a meaningful message about the importance of empathy, compassion, and inner strength. While rooted in a Jewish experience, its themes of perseverance, family bonds, and the transformative power of love are universal.

Ultimately, Love, Norm: A Jewish Fighter Pilot Memoir is more than a reflection on history—it's a guide for facing today's challenges with courage, hope, and a deep belief in the power of identity and love.

