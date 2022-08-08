Longevity and Long-Term Care. Problems That Require Planning Before Retirement

One of the country's leading experts on long-term health care planning described longevity as a problem that requires a planning solution. Matt McCann was Cianna Stewart's guest on a recent episode of her podcast, "Dying Kindness."

McCann explained that longevity increases an individual's need for help with daily living activities or supervision due to dementia. Families and finances are impacted as they deal with providing the necessary care for their loved ones.

Stewart said it's funny that McCann used the word 'problem' as many people think extending life is "a good thing."

"But you point out that longevity is something to pay attention to because it's not so easy and rosey." Stewart said.

"If you don't die, you live. If you live, you get older. If you don't recover from a health event and you don't die the only thing left is long-term care."

Matt McCann

Family Crisis

Families often face a crisis when a parent or other family member needs long-term health care. The family discovers that there are few options available to pay for care outside of Long-Term Care Insurance and Medicaid. Medicaid requires that the care recipient have little or no income and assets to qualify for that benefit. LTC Insurance must be bought before a person's health starts to decline due to an illness, accident, or the impact of aging.

"Many families are unaware until they are in crisis is that health insurance, including Medicare and Medicare supplements, if you're over 65, will not pay for most long-term health care services. Once someone needs care, you can't go out and buy insurance."

Communication is Key to Planning

McCann referenced the popular CBS drama "Blue Bloods" during the podcast. He said the Reagan family's Sunday dinners are an example of the communication families can benefit from when discussing aging and the consequences of future long-term health care.

He said that while not everyone needs Long-Term Care Insurance, everyone should have a discussion about long-term care and share their concerns and preferences. McCann says that LTC Insurance is affordable, especially if you are healthy and act before retirement.

You can listen to "Dying Kindness" wherever you get your podcasts or listen directly here: Planning for Long-Term Care, with Matt McCann | Dying Kindness.

LTC Insurance an Affordable Solution for Many

Long-Term Care Insurance is an affordable way to address the financial costs and burdens of aging. When you have an LTC Insurance policy in place, you have access to guaranteed tax-free resources to pay for your choice of quality care, including in-home care. The policy will not only help fund quality care services but give your loved ones the time to be family instead of becoming your caregiver.

