Long-Term Care Insurance Top-10 States Reported By AALTCI

California remains the state with the most individuals covered by a long-term care insurance policy according to the latest data shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"Just over 600,000 Californians have a traditional long-term care insurance policy," cites Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "That's down slightly from 2015 but still significantly higher than the other large states."

According to the data shared by AALTCI, Texas, New York, Illinois and Florida rank among the top-5 states. "All have over 300,000 individuals with coverage plus those that have covered under a linked-benefit policy.

The top-10 states based on covered lives are:

State Lives 2020 Lives 2015

California 609,244 635,914



Texas 417,179 458,769



New York 371,460 411,817



Illinois 313,343 332,575



Florida 308,416 361,899



Pennsylvania 237,688 269,440



Virginia 230,456 243,436



Ohio 222,393 243,963



Minnesota 208,479 210,144



New Jersey 200,759 218,209

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AALTCI supports insurance professionals who market long-term care solutions. Access the laest long-term care insurance statistics on the organizatyion's website.

To connect with a specialist for long-term care insurance quotes, call the organization's Los Angeles headquarters at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.