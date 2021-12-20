Speaker
Long-Term Care Insurance Top-10 States Reported By AALTCI
American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Los Angeles, CA
Monday, December 20, 2021


California remains the state with the most individuals covered by a long-term care insurance policy according to the latest data shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

 

"Just over 600,000 Californians have a traditional long-term care insurance policy," cites Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "That's down slightly from 2015 but still significantly higher than the other large states."

 

According to the data shared by AALTCI, Texas, New York, Illinois and Florida rank among the top-5 states.  "All have over 300,000 individuals with coverage plus those that have covered under a linked-benefit policy.

 

The top-10 states based on covered lives are:

 

State                       Lives 2020           Lives 2015

 

California               609,244                635,914

Texas                      417,179                458,769

New York               371,460                411,817

Illinois                    313,343                332,575

Florida                   308,416                361,899

Pennsylvania         237,688                269,440

Virginia                  230,456                243,436

Ohio                        222,393                243,963

Minnesota              208,479                210,144

New Jersey            200,759                218,209

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of educated planning.  AALTCI supports insurance professionals who market long-term care solutions.  Access the laest long-term care insurance statistics on the organizatyion's website.

To connect with a specialist for long-term care insurance quotes, call the organization's Los Angeles headquarters at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.

Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.  He also directs the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance and the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.  To find local Medicare insurance agents utilize the organization's free online directory.
