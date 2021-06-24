Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Sales Reported

The number of individuals purchasing traditional long-term care insurance in 2020 declined from prior years according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"Some 49,000 individuals purchased a traditional long-term care insurance policy," shared Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Keep in mind that today, more people are opting for a linked-benefit product such as a life insurance policy that can also pay long-term care benefits."

Slome was sharing information with leading insurance professionals who educate consumers and offer long-term care planning solutions. "The decline of traditional policies has been steady since reaching a peak in 2000 and 2001 when over 700,000 new policies or group LTC certificates were purchased in a single year."

"The need for this important protection has not changed," Slome noted with the professionals. "Having more solutions available including some of the short-term care products is good for consumers and good for you."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions.