Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Probability For Women Reported

A 65-year-old woman who lives to age 90 faces a 58 percent likelihood of needing long-term care according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"If you live a long life the risk of needing long-term care increases dramatically," shares Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "The questions to ask are have you planned for this very real risk? Or will you rely on family members or whatever government programs exist at that time?"

Slome was addressing long-term care insurance professionals sharing information on the risk faced by women who reach age 65. "Women who are in relatively good health when they turn 65 are likely going to make it into their 80s, 90s and even beyond. The new information can help you convey the importance of planning," Slome acknowledged. "Long-term care insurance may be an option for them but only if they act sooner rather than later."

According to the Association director, a woman age 65 faces a 43.9 percent probability of needing long-term care when she reaches the ages 85-to-89. "This information is particularly relevant because the probability risk was calculated based on needing help with two or more ADL," Slome adds. "This is important because many other reports referencing long-term care are broader. They include IADLs which would not qualify an individual for benefits under a traditional long-term care insurance policy."

