Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Paid In 2021 Grow By $700 Million

The nation's long-term care insurers paid out $12.3 Billion in claims during 2021. That represents a significant increase over prior years according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
"Take note if you doubt the value of long-term care insurance protection or question whether insurers are paying claimants," reports Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. "The amount of claim benefits paid to policyholders grew by approximately $700 million compared to the 2020 payout."
According to the Association's annual report of claims paid, the $12.3 billion paid represents an increase of $2 billion over the total claim benefits paid by the industry in 2018.
"Claim benefits were paid to some 336,000 policyholders, 11,000 more than a year ago" Slome shares. "Some claims amount to small amounts and some can be significant, totally over $1 million," the expert explains. "Even if you do a simple calculation, the average claim amount paid out for the year would equal $36,600. And, claims can last for several years."
The amount reported represents claims for those owning traditional or health-based long-term care insurance. The Association report does not include data for those who have purchased a linked-benefit policy. These include life insurance or annuity policies that can also provide payout for qualifying long-term care needs.
Data on long-term care insurance claim payments along with other current long-term care insurance statistics can be accessed on the Association's website. To see 2020 statistical reports, go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2022.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning. The organization connects consumers with knowledgeable professionals who are independent advisors. These specialists can provide information along with long-term care insurance quotes and policy comparisons for both traditional and linked benefit long-term care insurance options.
Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. He also directs the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance and the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. To find local Medicare insurance agents utilize the organization's free online directory.