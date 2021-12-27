Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Paid In 2021 Grow By $700 Million

The nation's long-term care insurers paid out $12.3 Billion in claims during 2021. That represents a significant increase over prior years according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"Take note if you doubt the value of long-term care insurance protection or question whether insurers are paying claimants," reports Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. "The amount of claim benefits paid to policyholders grew by approximately $700 million compared to the 2020 payout."

According to the Association's annual report of claims paid, the $12.3 billion paid represents an increase of $2 billion over the total claim benefits paid by the industry in 2018.

"Claim benefits were paid to some 336,000 policyholders, 11,000 more than a year ago" Slome shares. "Some claims amount to small amounts and some can be significant, totally over $1 million," the expert explains. "Even if you do a simple calculation, the average claim amount paid out for the year would equal $36,600. And, claims can last for several years."

The amount reported represents claims for those owning traditional or health-based long-term care insurance. The Association report does not include data for those who have purchased a linked-benefit policy. These include life insurance or annuity policies that can also provide payout for qualifying long-term care needs.

Data on long-term care insurance claim payments along with other current long-term care insurance statistics can be accessed on the Association's website. To see 2020 statistical reports, go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2022.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning. The organization connects consumers with knowledgeable professionals who are independent advisors. These specialists can provide information along with long-term care insurance quotes and policy comparisons for both traditional and linked benefit long-term care insurance options.