Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer

A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in the United States is to have as many passionate and educated insurance professionals as possible," declares Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "The vast majority of insurance agents do not sell long-term care insurance but we want to do whatever we can to change that over time."

Slome announced that the organization has renewed the discount offered to insurance agents who are joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT) membership.

"MDRT requires insurance agents belong to a qualifying professional association and I am pleased that AALTCI qualifies," Slome explains. "To encourage more agents to select AALTCI, we will continue to offer a $60 annual membership fee for agents seeking an MDRT Association membership discount."

To learn more and access information, go to https://www.aaltci.org/discount-million-dollar-roundtable/.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning. Since 1998 AALTCI has supported insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid long-term care solutions. To access information, go to https://www.aaltci.org or call the organization at 818-597-3227.