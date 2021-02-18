Long-Term Care Insurance Association Partners To Help Consumers With Claims Problems

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) has announced a special effort to help consumers facing problems filing or receiving long-term care insurance claim benefits.

"The nation's long-term care insurance companies do an excellent job of helping policyholders with claims questions and filing support but from time to time people call us with issues or problems," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Typically the insurance agent who initially sold the policy is retired or a claim they believe should qualify for benefits is declined by the insurer."

To help consumers with claims questions or issues the Association will partner with Family Solutions For Care. The long-term care insurance claims assistance specialists have secured over $175 million in long-term care insurance benefits for families.

"We are proud to work with such a committed organization that shares our commitment to helping consumers who have purchased long-term care insurance protection," notes Ben Rao, Partner at Family Solutions for Care. The Missouri-based company works with families all over the country. "More than half of the families we help receive a retroactive refund for previous care they received."

The Association will undertake consumer awareness and education efforts targeting the over seven million Americans and family members who have LTC insurance coverage. "When there's a need, we want to help be part of the solution and make sure that consumers are not frustrated or upset. Insurers pay billions of dollars each and every year. But getting your claim started or paid isn't always easy, especially if the policyholder is in their 90s or has some cognitive issues."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. Request long-term care insurance costs by calling the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.