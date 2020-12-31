Long-Term Care Insurance Association Offers MDRT Professional Association Discount

Insurance professional members of the Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT) can take advantage of a special membership discount offered by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"We advocate for the importance of long-term care planning and support insurance professionals who share the goal of educating their clients and prospects," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Insurance agents and brokers play a key role in creating awareness and helping people understand the importance of planning."

The Association director announced that the organization will renew its offer of discounted membership for those joining or renewing their membership in the Million Dollar Roundtable. The discount reduces the annual membership from $98 to $60.

"We work hard throughout the year to provide the most current and relevant information, made possible by member support," Slome notes.

To take advantage of the offer, agents can join by going to www.aaltci.org/join and entering the Renewal Code mdrt38 when completing the online application.

The organization regularly posts long-term care statistics and data on the organization's website. "Each year we add a new page which reports current long-term care insurance costs as well as relevant buyer and claim information," Slome adds.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions.