Long-Term Care Insurance Association Offers Claims Problem Assistance

Consumers with questions regarding their long-term care insurance claims are being assisted as part of a new initiative undertaken by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"People who purchased long-term care insurance years ago are starting to need benefits and starting to need the benefits of their coverage," explains Slome. "Starting a claim when you have serious health issues can be a daunting task."

According to Slome, the Association has been receiving an increasing number of calls from consumers with questions regarding long-term care insurance claim problems. "Some of the calls are from policyholders but often they come from adult children."

To assist individuals, Association staff is now answering questions from consumers. "Many of the queries are quite simple," Slome explains. "When greater care is needed, we will suggest the consumer speak with a long-term care insurance claims specialist. Most will offer some no-cost information that can resolve the matter quickly."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid long-term care solutions. To access information, go to https://www.aaltci.org or call the organization at 818-597-3227.