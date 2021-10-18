Long-Term Care Insurance Association Offers Awareness Month Banners

Banner artwork for Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November 2021) is being made available by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"This marks the 20th anniversary for the event which we created to generate heightened awareness among both insurance professionals and consumers," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "I am so pleased that over the years, the month has been recognized by Congress as well as several state governors."

Slome encouraged insurance agents to use the opportunity to focus attention on the need to plan. "The Association will be undertaking several initiatives. We are going to focus our awareness efforts targeting women who are single, divorced or widowed as well as small business owners," Slome shared. "They both represent market segments where there is generally a lack of awareness and a real need for planning."

To support insurance professionals, the Association posted the 2021 Long-Term Care Awareness Month banner art on the organization's website. It can be downloaded at https://www.aaltci.org/ltc-marketing/awareness_month_art.php.

"When we created the month we consciously left out the word insurance," Slome explained. "There is a need to understand the consequences surround the need for long-term care. Insurance is merely one available planning option and while I passionately work to support that, it's important to understand everything starts with awareness."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance costs from a long-term care insurance specialist call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website.