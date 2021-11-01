Long-Term Care Insurance Association Marks 20th Anniversary Of Awareness Month

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance is marking the 20th anniversary of Long-Term Care Awareness Month.

"A month dedicated to creating awareness of this vital issue that impacts millions of Americans made enormous sense back in 2001," shares Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "We established the effort with grassroots support of some very passionate advocates and it is wonderful to see how the program has grown over two decades."

Slome was addressing long-term care insurance professionals thanking them for their efforts to create heightened awareness and for efforts to protect American families. "An effort such as Awareness Month achieves success when it happens on it's own," Slome acknowledged. "I am personally so pleased when I see posts or see national marketing organizations focusing on the month."

Throughout November, the Association will posts relevant long-term care insurance statistics and latest data on the organization's website. In addition, the organization is undertaking some national public relations efforts targeting women and small business owners. "Both of these are vital segments of the market that need to know more about the importance of planning and the different available options," Slome explained.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance quotes from a long-term care insurance specialist call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website www.aaltci.org.