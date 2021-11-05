Speaker
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Provides Washington State Update
American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Los Angeles, CA
Friday, November 5, 2021


Washington long term care insurance update small
 

Remarks and updated information regarding the Washington State long-term care initiative were posted today by Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"There is a lot of attention being focused on the Washington imitative," shares Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization.  "Our goal is to provide periodic updates of key information and share some perspective regarding this important program."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions.  

To read the Washington Long-Term Care Program Update visit the Association's website at www.aaltci.org/news/long-term-care-insurance-news/washington-state-long-term-care-insurance-update.

Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.  He also directs the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance and the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.  To find local Medicare insurance agents utilize the organization's free online directory.
