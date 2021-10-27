Long-Term Care Insurance Association Campaign Scores Awareness

The first consumer awareness campaign in conjunction with 2021 Long-Term Care Awareness Month has generated national media attention. The effort was undertaken by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"We hoped to kick-off Long-Term Care Awareness Month in a big way and I'm glad to say we have," shares Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. November is officially declared Awareness Month. "The month has been recognized by Congress as well as several state governors," Slome notes.

The Association's 2021 effort consisted of a campaign to encourage more planning by women on their own as well as small business owners.

"Over 350 media outlets have already utilized the Association's campaign material," Slome reports. "In fact, I was really surprised to see information translated into different languages including French, German and Chinese." According to Slome, the media outlets included both print and broadcast with an emphasis online.

"I want to particularly thank George Mellendorf of LTC Solutions as well as Mutual of Omaha for their encouragement and support of the awareness effort," Slome added. "More will be undertaken during November but getting things started in a big way is always important."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance costs from a long-term care insurance specialist call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website.