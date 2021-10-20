Local Author’s Debut Novel Becomes an Instant Amazon Bestseller

October 20, Sandpoint, Idaho— Author Sharon Kreider's debut women's fiction novel Sylvie, becomes an instant Amazon bestseller, with over 1300 downloads in 3 days, and capturing the number 1 spot in 9 different categories over the weekend.

A picture-perfect family hides lies and secrets in this painfully relevant and important novel. Sylvie gives readers a peek into the mind and moods of a young woman struggling with social rejection, unexpressed trauma, and feeling unloved most of her life. It's a must-read for grief groups; providing useful and understandable insight for parents and siblings of family members suffering the consequences of coping with unexpressed trauma.

Kreider was inspired to write Sylvie by her former career as a mental health therapist, and suicide prevention trainer. She has provided counseling services for over 10,000 children, adolescents and their families.

"I use my background to weave the psychological and emotional qualities of the human condition into my narrative and hope my stories convey that we humans are all in this together. I really enjoy tackling real-life issues –sometimes very difficult issues."

Sylvie shows readers that sometimes holding on means letting go.

"When I write, I am incredibly invested in the story. My heart beats fast, there are tears in my eyes… I learn a lot about the characters as I write. It's like they won't leave me alone until I tell their story." Sylvie is now available on Amazon.

Follow Sharon Kreider's blog, Finding Solace in All Things Great and Small, at SharonKreider.com Her memoir, Wandering, will be available in 2022.

