Thursday, December 8, 2022

Liza Amlani, Principal and Co-Founder of Retail Strategy Group, has been appointed to the advisory board of the Women of Color Retail Alliance (WOCRA). Liza is one of two appointments to the board, the second being Bernardine Wu, Executive Managing Director at OSF Digital.

"I am very excited to join WOCRA in supporting and elevating women of color in an industry I love," says Liza.

"I envisioned what is now WOCRA almost 15 years ago, but there were too few of us. Today we are a growing community of close to 1000," says Kimberly Lee Minor, President & Founder of WOCRA. "With the addition of Liza and Bernardine to the board, we are in a position to move that vision of providing WOC in retail with a supportive network and access to skills for career advancement in welcoming corporate cultures serious about inclusion and equity to a new level"

To learn more about WOCRA, please visit https://www.wocretailalliance.org/.