Listen to P.A. Farrell’s Gripping Series on Amazon

All Four Psychologically Intense Novellas Now in Audio—Each Just $4.99

NEW YORK — P.A. Farrell, the acclaimed author of psychological fiction, has released all four novellas in the bestselling Anywhere But Here series as audiobooks on Amazon—and at just $4.99 each, there's never been a better time to get hooked. Whether you're driving to work, folding laundry, or lying awake at night, these stories will pull you in and refuse to let go.

The series centers on a child who is charming in public and terrifying behind closed doors. Book by book, the tension builds, the masks slip, and the people around her are pushed past their breaking points. This isn't horror in the traditional sense—it's the kind that's far more unsettling because it could be real. Listeners have described it as impossible to pause. Many finish all four in a single weekend.

Now in audio, the experience is even more intense. Every word hits harder when you can't look away from it.

The Complete Series — All Four Audiobooks, All Just $4.99 Each

The Perfect Gift: Anywhere But Here, Book 1

It starts with a gift—and a feeling that something isn't right. The adults in the room sense it. They just can't name it yet. A slow-burn opening that will have listeners checking over their shoulders.

Beautiful Monster: Anywhere But Here, Book 2

The mask slips—and what's underneath is worse than anyone imagined. The manipulations grow more calculated, more dangerous, and harder to escape. Listeners won't be able to hit pause.

Little Genius: Anywhere But Here, Book 3

She's smart. Frighteningly smart. And she's using every bit of it to stay in control and avoid suspicion. The noose tightens—but around whose neck? This one will keep listeners guessing until the final minute.

The Perfect Daughter: Anywhere But Here, Book 4

The series reaches its shattering conclusion. The perfect daughter. The perfect lie. And a reckoning that nobody—not even the most careful listeners—will see coming.

Why Audio Makes It Even Better

There's something about hearing a story like this one. Farrell's writing is psychological, layered, and packed with the kind of details that hit differently when they're coming straight into your ears. The Anywhere But Here audiobooks are a perfect listen for commutes, road trips, housework, or any time you want a story that keeps your mind completely occupied. Listeners have warned: don't start the series if you have somewhere to be.

All four audiobooks are available now on Amazon—each priced at just $4.99. That's the entire series for under twenty dollars.

About the Author

P.A. Farrell is the pen name of Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, a licensed clinical psychologist and widely published author. Her background in psychology gives her fiction an edge that sets it apart—she doesn't just write about disturbed minds. She understands them. That knowledge is woven into every page and every word of the Anywhere But Here series.

Available Now on Amazon

Start with Book 1 and find out why readers—and now listeners—can't stop until they've finished every one.

Book 1—The Perfect Gift: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GY59WD28