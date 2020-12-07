From: Dan Janal Minneapolis , MN Monday, December 7, 2020



Lisa Tener: Write Your Book with a Ghostwriter Literary Agent Lisa Tener offered terrific advice for entrepreneurs who want to write a book when she appeared on the latest podcast episode of "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal." "Lisa offered tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com. Her tips include: An experienced ghostwriter can capture your voice. They look for the words you use in conversation, whether you sound formal or informal. You can also show them books you want yours to be like. Before hiring a ghostwriter, look at samples of their work. A skilled ghostwriter can write in various styles and can match your voice. You can find ghostwriters on Google. The more specific your search terms, the better results you'll get. For example, "ghostwriter for memoirs," or "ghostwriter for a health book." It's a starting point. Then interview them. Expect to pay between $1-2 per word for an experienced ghostwriter for a 200-page book. Always have a contract with a ghostwriter. You need to agree on the expectations, such as tone, word count, pages, number of interviews, research, and revisions. Everyone needs to be on the same page. Look at the draft early in the process so you can give feedback. You'll save a lot of time compared with if you wait until the first draft is done. A ghostwriter will write a book based on interviewing you, looking at your courses (and other materials), and conducting research. About Lisa Tener Awarded the Silver Stevie for "Mentor/Coach of the Year" by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Lisa Tener is an inspiring book writing and publishing coach, author, entrepreneur and speaker. As a Creativity Catalyst, Lisa Tener is known for helping visionaries, experts, entrepreneurs, creatives, healing professionals, therapists, coaches and people from all walks of life access their juiciest ideas, write in a state of flow and do their finest work. Lisa contributed a chapter to The Creativity Workbook for Coaches and Creatives (edited by Eric Maisel and published by Routledge). She is the author of the forthcoming book The Joy of Writing Journal, which debuts on January 20, 2021. As a Book Coach, Lisa Tener helps with all aspects of book writing: from creating your book concept to writing and editing. She has specialized expertise with helping authors write successful book proposals. For information, go to: https://www.lisatener.com/ About Dan Janal Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business. When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts. Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services. Yet, many people who want to write books don't finish … for many reasons. Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University. He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor. He's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush. For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com -30- #thoughtleader #ghostwriting #WriteYourBookInAFlash #personalbranding #marketing

