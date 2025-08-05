Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain & Manufacturing Expert, Recognizes LMA Advocate & Futurist Award Winners

Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., and President of the ASCM (Association of Supply Chain Managers, formerly APICS) – Inland Empire Chapter, is recognizing key colleagues as part of the firm's 20th anniversary celebration. The LMA Advocate and LMA Futurist awards honor individuals who exemplify the traits that have helped LMA Consulting and the industry thrive in today's complex landscape.

"As the world is riddled with volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA), the leaders who stand out are those who are collaborative, innovative and futuristic with a strong bias for execution," said Anderson. "These award recipients don't just think big. They act decisively, invest wisely and lead boldly."

Among the qualities recognized:

A forward-thinking, collaborative, and innovation-driven mindset

Investment in processes such as SIOP, AI, and talent development

Willingness to test, fail and adapt quickly

Commitment to pragmatic, bottom-line results

LMA Advocate 2025: Tony Martinez



Tony Martinez, a long-standing board member of ASCM Inland Empire, has been instrumental in advancing the organization's reputation for forward-thinking leadership. "Tony has worked with me for 20 years on the ASCM Board and has been a trusted collaborator on client initiatives," Anderson shared. "His dedication, creativity and reliability have played a critical role in both the success of our local chapter and LMA Consulting."

LMA Futurist 2025: Julie Dorr



Julie Dorr played a pivotal role in shaping LMA Consulting's digital transformation. "Julie was a catalyst behind our marketing evolution," said Anderson. "She was the first to push the boundaries of thought leadership and bring a futurist mindset to our strategy. Today, she continues to innovate in the corporate world, embracing AI and ABM to drive B2B growth."

What Are the LMA Advocate & Futurist Awards?



LMA Advocate awards are presented to individuals who have made a foundational impact on LMA Consulting's success and exemplify the firm's core belief: people are the cornerstone of results. The LMA Futurist award recognizes leaders who look beyond excellence to envision, plan for and execute a future-ready strategy; those who help shape what's next in manufacturing and supply chain.

"These individuals don't just support progress, they help lead it," said Anderson. "As LMA celebrates 20 years, it's only fitting to honor those who have helped us get here and will help the industry soar into the future."

To explore more about LMA Consulting Group and its work in supply chain transformation, visit: LMA-ConsultingGroup.com or go directly to the Best of Supply Chain.