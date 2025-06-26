Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain & Manufacturing Expert, Marks 20 Years of Leadership with LMA Consulting Group

LMA Consulting Group, Inc., a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation, proudly marks its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2025 by Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, the firm has guided countless manufacturers and distributors through periods of change, challenge and growth – from complex operations to digital transformation.

"Twenty years ago, the world looked different," said Lisa Anderson, founder and president of LMA Consulting. "We were focused on streamlining operations, managing inventory and optimizing supply chain processes. Today, those are still important — but successful supply chain leaders must now navigate geopolitical volatility, global market shifts and rapidly evolving technologies."

From navigating the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to recent geopolitical tensions and the impact of AI, LMA Consulting has stayed ahead by helping clients build and maintain scalable, resilient and future-ready supply chains. Over the years, the firm has emphasized the growing role of technology, end-to-end supply chain visibility and strategic planning in enabling better, faster and more confident decision-making.

Lessons from the Journey



Reflecting on two decades, Anderson notes that supply chain excellence now requires cross-disciplinary awareness. "You can't operate in a silo. Today's supply chain professionals must understand economics, global policy, finance, advanced technology and, most importantly, the customer. Manual processes can no longer keep up — technology has become essential for forward-thinking decisions and agility."

Gratitude and Community



As the firm looks forward, LMA also takes time to acknowledge the people and partnerships that helped shape its journey. "I want to thank the supporters and advocates who encouraged me early on, the clients who pushed LMA to stay ahead of the curve and the colleagues — especially those outside of supply chain in legal, finance, technology and strategy — who continually expand my perspective," said Anderson.

Looking Ahead



With a strong foundation, LMA Consulting continues to lead clients toward supply chain innovation and competitive advantage. The firm's proprietary frameworks, executive programs and industry insights help companies align sales and operations for long-term profitability and growth.

To explore the firm's insights, visit: lma-consultinggroup.com or go directly to the Best of Supply Chain.