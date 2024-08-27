Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain Expert Warns Potential Logistics Strikes Threaten to Disrupt Supply Chains

Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., warns of the growing risks facing supply chains due to potential logistics strikes in both the United States and Canada. As negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) continue and the Canadian rail strike in flux, businesses are bracing for significant disruptions.

"The logistics landscape is on the brink of chaos," says Ms. Anderson. "The potential simultaneous strikes by East Coast and Gulf Coast longshoremen in the U.S., coupled with the standoff between Canadian railways and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), could severely impact the movement of goods, particularly in critical industries such as agriculture and automotive." Ms. Anderson notes that the ramifications of these strikes could exacerbate existing challenges in the supply chain, including inflation, rising costs and regulatory pressures. "As U.S. ports already lag behind their global counterparts in automation and efficiency, a strike would only widen this gap, making it even harder for businesses to meet customer demands and maintain profitability."

As businesses navigate these unprecedented challenges, Ms. Anderson emphasizes the need for forward-looking strategies to thrive in this volatile environment. "We must learn to thrive amidst the chaos. This means adopting resilient supply chain strategies, leveraging advanced technologies and focusing on talent development."

To help business leaders and supply chain professionals navigate these turbulent times, LMA Consulting has recently published a special report, FutureScape: Crafting Tomorrow's Supply Chain Today. It is available to download on the LMA Consulting website, FutureScape Special Report. LMA Consulting specializes in guiding businesses through turbulent times with strategies and processes like SIOP (Sales, Inventory, Operations, Planning) and supply chain optimization.

"Now, more than ever, it's crucial for companies to be bold, resilient and innovative," Ms. Anderson concludes. "The strategies outlined in FutureScape will help organizations not only survive but thrive in the face of these ongoing disruptions."