Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain Expert: The Manufacturing Resurgence is Here – Are You Ready?

Manufacturing in the U.S. is gaining momentum, and businesses that aren't prepared will struggle to keep up. According to Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., the resurgence will be fast and powerful, with companies that are ready to scale reaping the greatest benefits.

"When manufacturing takes off, it will be like trying to catch raindrops in a storm—you won't be able to keep up unless you're already on top of it," says Anderson. "Companies that proactively assess their supply chain, invest in automation and build resilience will have a distinct advantage."

Manufacturing is Becoming Cool Again



The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, bringing renewed attention to the importance of domestic manufacturing. As supply chain disruptions, geopolitical risks and economic shifts continue, companies are recognizing the value of regional production, automation and digital transformation to stay competitive.

Elon Musk recently stated in a Tesla earnings call, "We need to make manufacturing cool again in America." LMA Consulting agrees—manufacturing is no longer just an operational function; it is a strategic driver of business success.

Government Policies Fueling the Shift



New trade, energy and tax policies are incentivizing domestic production:

The America First Trade Policy is investigating trade deficits and pushing for stronger domestic manufacturing policies.

The announced 100% tariff on foreign semiconductors is aimed at accelerating U.S. chip production and reducing dependence on Taiwan.

Incentives for reshoring medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing are gaining traction to protect national security.

As supply chains continue to shift, companies must take proactive steps to assess their manufacturing footprint, supply chain risks and operational efficiencies.

What Businesses Should Do Now

Reassess Supply Chain Strategies – Companies should explore reshoring, nearshoring and vertical integration to mitigate risk and increase agility.

Invest in Technology & Automation – Manufacturing success will depend on advanced ERP systems, automation, robotics and predictive analytics.

Implement SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) Process – A structured SIOP process improves demand forecasting, inventory optimization and customer responsiveness.

"The manufacturing landscape is changing rapidly, and companies that are thinking ahead will dominate their markets," adds Anderson. "This is the time to act, optimize and position for long-term success."