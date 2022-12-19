|
Monday, December 19, 2022
|
Lisa Anderson Supply Chain Expert - Supply Chains Are NOT Islands
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., regularly works with manufacturers to strengthen their supply chains. "One thing is for sure, supply chains are NOT islands," Ms. Anderson said. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
"Supply chains have been a focus since 2020. In fact, most people didn't even give supply chains a second thought until toilet paper became scarce," she continued.
While greater awareness has been placed on supply chains, it has been up to individual companies to optimize and strengthen their own supply chains. "Here's the thing about supply chains, they are independent and each one is unique. One piece of the chain is dependent on the areas preceding and succeeding them. If one link in the chain falters, consequences have a ripple effect. That is why it is so important that every department be integrally involved and accountable for their responsibility within the supply chain," she said.
2022 was a different era for supply chains. Consumer demand shifted due to economic challenges, suppliers were able to make up for shortages in previous years which, in turn, caused excess inventory and COVID-based needs and products were no longer necessary. Yet, disruptions due to China's Zero COVID policies and the war in Ukraine continued. "2022 caused a different kind of chaos in supply chains. The lesson: be nimble, be flexible, listen to your customers and be ready to make changes," she concluded.
Ms. Anderson and her firm use the SIOP process to help manufacturers integrate departmental responsibilities so that every area has ownership within the supply chain. The SIOP process can provide data, consistency and order to the many moving parts in the supply chain. Ms. Anderson provides supply chain updates through Supply Chain Chats, a series of short videos that address current topics, issues and challenges related to supply chains.
About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD
Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow by Washington-Frank, in the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain by Warner PR, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts by flexport, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She has been interviewed by Fox News, published the special report: Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos – Insights from 22 Trusted Advisors and the eBook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19, Her primer, I’ve Been Thinking, provides strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning), advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal. For information, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.
###
Media Contact Kathleen McEntee | Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p. (760) 262 - 4080 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com